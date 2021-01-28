Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Review

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 7 1 2.90 Nissan Motor 2 3 0 0 1.60

Li Auto currently has a consensus price target of $38.24, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Nissan Motor has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor -13.33% -8.30% -2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Nissan Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 630.25 -$359.16 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $90.71 billion 0.24 -$6.18 billion ($0.25) -40.88

Li Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Li Auto beats Nissan Motor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

