NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $26.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.07 on Monday. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

