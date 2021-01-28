Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

