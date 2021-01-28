Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 52,758 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

In other Noble Roman’s news, major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 222,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $77,754.25. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

