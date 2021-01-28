Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by 54.1% over the last three years.

NSC stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.81.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

