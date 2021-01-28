Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NSC traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.95. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

