Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.40. 9,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

