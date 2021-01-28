Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 18,669 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 703,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Knight Equity increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 139,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.