Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 249 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. The Middleby comprises 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.89. 11,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

