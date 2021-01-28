Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,207 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ball were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $3,398,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,418. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.