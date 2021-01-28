Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 7,845 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 712,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,066. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

