Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

