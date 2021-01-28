Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

