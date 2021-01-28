Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 8,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,086. The company has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.