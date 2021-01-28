Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,086. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

