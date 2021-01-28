Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

