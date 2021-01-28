Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Raises Dividend to $3.38 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.3784 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

