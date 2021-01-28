Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.58. 19,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,615. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

