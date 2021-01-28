NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $156.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 824.10 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $182.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $8,220,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.