Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 477,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 377,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,455,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

