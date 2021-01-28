NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.04

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.