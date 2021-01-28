NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and $25.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037229 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.