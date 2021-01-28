Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches One Day Volume of $964,741.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $964,741.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00131518 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00070547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

