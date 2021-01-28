Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $88.96 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $88.96 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00085021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00890870 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016689 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000229 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.