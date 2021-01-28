Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 17,527,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,947,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.24.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

