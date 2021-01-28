Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) rose 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 26,723,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,735,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

