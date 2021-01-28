Oddo Bhf Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

Get Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) alerts:

SHA stock opened at €6.57 ($7.73) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.09.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.