OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

