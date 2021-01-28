Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,676. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.