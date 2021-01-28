Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

