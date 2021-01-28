ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of ON stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

