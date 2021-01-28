Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 6% Higher

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s stock price rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 2,495,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,826,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

