OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Up 8.4%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 1,145,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 717,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

