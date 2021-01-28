OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

