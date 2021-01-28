Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

