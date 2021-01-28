Ontology 1-Day Volume Hits $155.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $456.68 million and $155.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.