Ontology 1-Day Volume Hits $155.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $456.68 million and approximately $155.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

