Ontology Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $155.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $456.68 million and $155.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00191234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010418 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.