Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.45

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 9118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.

A number of research firms have commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,597,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

