Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.20. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

