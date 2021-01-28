(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39.

(OPS.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

