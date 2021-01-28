Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 105,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The company has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

