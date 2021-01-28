OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 11.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 19,673,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 14,705,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $423.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

