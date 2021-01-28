Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.59

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $117.67, with a volume of 3628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

