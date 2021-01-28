Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Up 5.2%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $113.60. Approximately 781,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 808,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,419,000 after buying an additional 223,135 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 299,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.