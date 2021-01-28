OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 6.5%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $48.59. Approximately 266,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 205,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

