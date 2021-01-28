Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,853. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

