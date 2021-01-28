OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.35 EPS and its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 5.00-5.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

