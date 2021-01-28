OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 4,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $98.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

