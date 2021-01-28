OST One Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. OST has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $1.55 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.51 or 0.00900874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04409773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.